Neena Gupta dresses up for Instagram, twirls in one shoulder outfit by her favourite designer

Neena Gupta donned a beautiful dress designed by her daughter Masaba.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 05:19 pm
Neena Gupta dresses up for Instagram Neena Gupta dresses up for Instagram, twirls in one shoulder outfit by her favourite designer (Pic Credits: Neena Gupta Instagram)
On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Neena Gupta shared a beautiful clip on her Instagram. The actress dressed up in a beautiful white outfit designed by her favourite designer. Guess who? Well, it’s her daughter Masaba Gupta. The 62-year-old actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she opted for a one-shoulder dress with beautiful frills on it. Posing candidly, Neena twirled and flaunted her stunning dress. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared the post and wrote, “Bade din baad achche se kapde pehen ker nikli hun insta pe (I've dressed up after many days for Instagram) Outfit by @houseofmasaba.” 

Many celebrities and fans commented on the actress’ post. Neena's Goodbye co-star actor Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "prettttaaaaaayyyy!!". Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Neha Kakkar, and film producer Guneet Monga dropped heart emoticons. Some of the comments from her fans included, “Favourite”, “Awesome”, “Looking pretty”. 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Neena recently released her autobiography, ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, a tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. Talking about the work front, Masaba and Neena Gupta both appeared together in the OTT release ‘Masaba Masaba’ series. Season 1 was based on the life of the ace designer. The show was received well by the audience, and in March this year, Neena Gupta had announced its season 2. “We are back to share a little slice of our crazy but fun lives with you. Masaba Masaba Season 2 is streaming soon on @netflix_in,” the actress had written on Instagram. Neena Gupta is also shooting for Vikas Bahl’s GoodBye with Amitabh Bachchan. 

Also Read: PIC: Masaba Gupta misses her childhood; Mom Neena Gupta has THIS to say

Credits :Neena Gupta Instagram

Anonymous 14 hours ago

i like to buy that, so cute on Neenaji