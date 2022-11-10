Neena Gupta elated on working with director Sooraj Barjatya in Uunchai: ‘It is unbelievable’

The storyline chronicles around the lives of three friends, who leave their cozy and comfortable lives in old age behind to embark on a journey to Mount Everest. Will they be successful in their mission? Do watch out this film on November 11 at the theatres near you.

Seasoned Bollywood actor, Neena Gupta opened up on how she felt after working with director Sooraj Barjatya for the film Uunchai . The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 11 and features actors Amitabh Bachchan , Boman Irani , Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. While fans are eagerly awaiting to watch this film in the theatres, the trailer of the film looks promising as well.

Neena Gupta on working with director Sooraj Barjatya

Speaking about the film, actor Neena Gupta expressed happiness in being a part of this film. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions. In a conversation with news agency Press Trust of India on Wednesday, the 63-year-old actor said, “I felt fortunate that Sooraj Ji called me and gave me a role in a very nice script. My only aim was to give my best because I wanted to work with him for many years and now I had that opportunity. I love the films they make."

"For me Rajshri Productions is really too big and while I was growing up I have often tried to meet Sooraj ji but never got to the chance. Finally I got this film, it is unbelievable," the 63-year-old actor told PTI.

Neena Gupta on playing the role of a homemaker in the film Uunchai

Speaking to PTI, Neena drew a comparison between her professional and personal life.

She told PTI, “Before marriage, I would work from morning to night, look after the child, had my father (to look after). I had to work for money then. After I got married, I decided I will be at home, look after Masaba, watch films, go on holiday, etc.”

"I did this for 10 years and was very unhappy. Everybody took me for granted. It was boring. What motivates me is work. I am very happy when I am working," she added.

Neena Gupta’s Work Front

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta rose to fame after she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri (1994). Since then, there has been no looking back in her career. At the moment, she will next be seen in the film Uunchai.

