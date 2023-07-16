Neena Gupta expresses excitement as she attends Wimbledon Women’s Final with husband; says 'A dream come true'

Neena Gupta has fulfilled one of her long-time dreams. The actress attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final in London on Saturday, July 15. She was joined by her husband Vivek Mehra. Gupta took to her Instagram to share the video from the Wimbledon women’s finals and called it a ‘dream come true’.

Neena Gupta shares video from Wimbledon final

In the video from the stadium, Neena expressed her delight as she watched a Wimbledon match and made her dream come true. She can be heard saying, "Hello hello hello. It was my dream to come to Wimbledon to see any one match. So we just saw the women's final. Jaise cricket me alag sa mahaul hota hai, yaha bhi alag sa mahaul hai but meri badi dilli tamannah thi to to maine kaha poori kar hi dalte hai. Thanks to my husband Vivek who got the tickets and we had a very nice time, bahut paas se dekha. Thank you bye bye." The actress also posted a picture with her husband Vivek Mehra from the match.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, in the caption, the Badhaai Ho actress wrote, “A dream come true!” where she said that it had been her dream to attend a Wimbledon match at least once in her life.

The fans were very happy for the actress and called her an inspiration. One fan commented, “ Neenaji you are awesome your spirit inspires me and gives me hope and gist to never give up.”

The Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Singles Final title was won by Czech player Marketa Vondrousova who managed to beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. The final was attended by various celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Andrew Garfield, Emma Watson, and Princess Kate Middleton.

Neena Gupta’s professional front

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway alongside Rani Mukerji. Ishq-e-Nadaan, a romantic drama directed by Avishek Ghosh, starring Neena Gupta and Lara Dutta premiered on JioCinema on July 14. The National Award-winning actress is all set to star in the Anurag Basu directorial Metro in Dino which will release on March 29, 2024. Pachhattar Ka Chhora, starring Neena Gupta and Randeep Hooda in the lead will also hit the big screens in 2024.

