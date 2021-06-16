Neena Gupta on the failure of her first marriage: ‘Didn’t see myself ever being a regular housewife’

‘Sach Kahun Toh’ is an autobiography of Neena Gupta that was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the biography, Neena has made big revelations.

Neena Gupta recently shared some memories in her book ‘Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography’. In the book, Neena has spoken about how she got married at a very young age and how it failed within a year. ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress in a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan told that she married a young man named Amlan Kusum Ghose. Neena went on to reveal that they met during their college years when she was pursuing her masters in Sanskrit and Amlan was an IIT student.

In a report by Zoom, the actress explained everything about the relationship. She said, “Amlan and I would meet in secret on campus, his hostel or near my house. His parents lived in another city but his grandfather lived in my lane so he would spend festivals and holidays in WEA.” Neena’s parents got to know about her relationship when her friends started teasing her in front of her parents, however, that did not come in Neena’s way. Neena eventually married Amlan in order to get permission to visit Srinagar with him.

Later, the couple realized they weren't intended to be together, about which Neena said, “Amlan viewed things differently. Given the times and our upbringing, I think he had always assumed that I would eventually settle down and focus on our family. But I had become a bit too ambitious and didn’t see myself ever being a regular housewife. I wanted more from life, and the more theatre I did, the clearer my path became.”

Neena further added, “During the short time, Amlan and I were married, we never quarreled much. Not about our daily lives, the way our house was run or about my studies and career. We were both very, very young when we dove into marriage, but to this day, I don’t have a harsh thing to say about him.” Neena and Amlan split after a year.

Also Read: Masaba saving her life to being dumped: Neena Gupta's 5 revelations to Kareena Kapoor during her book launch

Share your comment ×