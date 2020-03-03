Neena Gupta gets vocal about her personal life; Warns not to get involved with a married man

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta has recently opened up about her personal life on social media. Read further to know what the actress has to say about the same.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is currently at the peak of her career and has been a part of some popular movies including Badhaai Ho, Panga and the latest being Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The promising actress is known for choosing and playing significant roles in content-driven movies which have a deep impact on the minds of the audiences. In the midst of all this, Neena Ji has shared something special on her Instagram handle for which she has been lauded by her fans.

The Panga actress has recently opened up about her personal life in an Instagram video in which she has revealed about falling in love with a married man. Neena also says that she had even called that person’s wife numerous times and informed the latter about the same. However, they parted ways later on as revealed by Neena in the video. The actress then signs off with a warning that one should never be involved with a married man.

As soon as the actress posted this video on social media, comments started pouring in from her fans and well-wishers who have praised her for her bravery and expressing her feelings in an open platform. On the work front, Neena Gupta’s last release is the Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She portrays the role of Jitendra’s on-screen mother, Sunaina Tripathi in the movie that has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The movie has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and released into the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Credits :NDTV

