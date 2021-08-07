Neena Gupta has THIS advice for young actresses on how to avoid casting couch; Find out

Over the last few years, many have spoken about the casting couch in Bollywood. Both aspiring and established actors have shared their minds regarding the same every now and then. Now, the veteran actress Neena Gupta, who is all set to be seen in Dial 100, has dished out some advice for aspiring actresses to escape being a victim of the casting couch.

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Neena Gupta said, “I think. everyone has a different journey. You have a different journey and so do I. Trying to make your way according to someone else's journey would be a mistake.” The Sardar Ka Grandson actress went on to add, “Similarly, it isn't necessary that someone trying to follow in my footsteps would encounter the same things that I did or forgot the same things that I lost. So, everybody's journey is different, and based on their understanding, every young girl should just work hard and only focus on their work. These are the two most important things. If you have them, then all the other things automatically fall into place."

Recently, Neena Gupta released her autobiography 'Sach Kahu Toh', a tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. Talking about the professional front, Neena Gupta will be soon seen in Dial 100 alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Apart from that she has a lot of projects lined up. Lately, the veteran actress along with Anupam Kher announced their new film titled Shiv Shashtri Balboa. Neena is also shooting for Vikas Bahl’s GoodBye with Amitabh Bachchan.

