Neena Gupta on her mom’s reaction to her dad’s 2nd marriage: This betrayal from my father shattered my mother

Neena Gupta, who has recently unveiled her autobiography, has opened up about her parents' married life and also her father’s second marriage.

Content Warning: The article contains references to suicide.

Neena Gupta has been one of the actresses who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves. The senior actress has always lived life on her terms and never let society rule her. Be it about her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, being a single parent or her married life, Neena has been quite outspoken about it. However, her personal life recently made the headlines once again after she came with her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh.

While Neena chronicled different aspect of her life, she also spoke about her parents’ marriage and how her father’s second marriage affected her mother. Zoom TV quoted Neena's autobiography as saying, “My father was brave enough to marry my mother for love. But he was also a dutiful son who couldn’t refuse when his father forced him to marry another woman from his community. This betrayal from my father shattered my mother to the extent that she actually tried (and thankfully failed) to end her life. It took me a while to realize that it wasn’t normal for fathers to leave after dinner every evening. That fathers didn’t come home in the morning for breakfast and a change of clothes before leaving for the office. That fathers didn’t spend the night with some variation of ‘Seema Aunty’ (that’s what we called his other wife; name changed)”.

Meanwhile, Neena also spoke about her first marriage with Amlan Kusum Ghose and how they parted ways after a year. She said, “Amlan viewed things differently. Given the times and our upbringing, I think he had always assumed that I would eventually settle down and focus on our family. But I had become a bit too ambitious and didn’t see myself ever being a regular housewife. I wanted more from life, and the more theatre I did, the clearer my path became.”

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

