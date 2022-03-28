Neena Gupta lauds Ranveer Singh’s act in 83: You are the best, salute to you

Neena Gupta has heaped praise on Ranveer Singh for his act in the sports drama 83. A few hours back, Ranveer took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures of himself looking absolutely suave in a fashionable attire. While the actor dished out some major style and fashion goals, it was Ranveer’s acting prowess that had veteran actress Neena Gupta’s attention. Taking to the comments section of his Instagram post, Neena lauded Ranveer for his act in 83 and wrote, “U r d best saw 83 salute to u what a performance cant get over it lots of love”.

The Kabir Khan directorial showcases the real story of the Indian Cricket Team’s terrific and historic victory in the 1983 World Cup against West Indies under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, essayed by Ranveer Singh onscreen. It should be noted that Neena Gupta played the character of Kapil Dev’s mother Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj in 83. Ironically, Neena Gupta was dating West Indies batting legend Viv Richards during that time. The veteran actress even has a daughter, Masaba Gupta with Richards.

Take a look at Neena Gupta’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s post:

In other news, Ranveer Singh's 83, recently released on streaming platforms and seems to have breathed fresh life into the film. The film has been well received and the most recent proof came from former New Zealand cricket legend Richard Hadlee. Upon watching the film, Hadlee penned a heartfelt note to Kapil Dev who shared it on social media.

A part of Hadlee's note read, "I really enjoyed the movie and reliving the 1983 World Cup. It was a very inspirational movie and story that warmed my heart. It gave me a greater insight into you as a person and how you motivated your team through your words and deeds on the field."

