Neena Gupta looks imposing as Draupadi in THIS throwback still from her Sanskrit film Bhagwath Geeta

Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture from her Sanskrit film Bhagwath Geeta where the actress is seen as Draupadi and it takes us back to the period of Mahabharata.

Neena Gupta's Insta game seems on point these days. It looks like the veteran actress has begun a second innings of her filmy career and is living her life to the fullest. She is an avid social media user and loves sharing her photographs with her fans. Lately, Neena Gupta has been leaving her fans gasping with her 2.0 avatar! Short dresses, beachwear, new hairdo and what not. If daughter Masaba Gupta is a style philanthropist, Neena Gupta shows where she gets it from.

Neena Gupta has been a skilled actress in her times and even till date. An old throwback photograph shared by her where she is seen as Draupadi in a Sanskrit film titled Bhagwath Geeta is proof of the same. A few hours ago, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared a 25 years old picture of herself where she looks imposing as Draupadi. The still belongs to her film Bhagwath Geeta. The close-up shot highlights her face, royal jewelry pieces, the red bindi, nose ring, and her kohl eyes.

On the work front, Neena Gupta recently featured in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan reuniting with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao on the screen. She also featured as 's mother in Panga. The actress has two more films in her pipeline releasing in 2020 where she plays a pivotal role.

