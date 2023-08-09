Neena Gupta makes heads turn in black LBD and matching boots; Internet gushes 'age is just a number'

There are no qualms about the fact that Neena Gupta is a gem of an actor who has been winning many hearts with her impeccable acting chops for the last 40 years. However, besides stealing thunders with her top-notch talent and mere screen presence, Gupta often makes headlines for her sartorial choices. The veteran star, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2 as Mrunal Thakur’s grandmother, has once again kicked up a massive storm on social media for her sassy style statement.

Neena Gupta makes heads turn in a little black dress

Oozing oomph and spilling sass all over, on Monday, Neena stepped out in a bold and sexy little black dress. She slayed all the way as she walked on with black high boots, that went pretty well with her dress. Gupta looked no less than a diva as she accessorized her all-black look with pearly danglers and a pair of black shades. Her bold and backless little black dress came with a sultry knot pattern at the back.

Several photos and videos of Neena slaying in her little black dress have surfaced on social media and have gone viral for all the right reasons. Apparently, Neena attended the success bash of Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul-starrer OTT drama, Trial Period on Monday night. While several photos and videos from Trial Period’s success bash made rounds, however, Gupta’s hot and happening avatar grabbed the most eyeballs.

After her chic party look went viral on the Internet, on Tuesday, Gupta took to Instagram and shared a video, where she can be seen flaunting her LBD. While sharing the video on the gram, the Badhaai Ho star wrote, “Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shuak toh pura kar liya...At the success party of #TrialPeriod.”

Netizens react to Neena Gupta’s bold look

While Gupta’s viral video raised many eyebrows and a section of people schooled her on how she should dress according to her age, her fans and set of users praised Gupta for carrying such a bold look with all grace, confidence, and elan. Reacting to Neena’s video, a fan wrote, “She is gorgeous..women should dress whatever she like but behave according to her age is important.” “She looks good !!! You have to be comfortable in what you are wearing & carry it off !! Age is irrelevant!,” commented another fan. “Age is just a number for this Diva”, another comment read. “She's a inspiration for other women”, another fan commented with red heart emojis.

About Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is one of the most powerful and influential female actors in the Hindi film industry. She is best known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayat, and Made In Heaven. The actor was last seen in Lust Stories 2.