Neena Gupta on Masaba Gupta’s possible marriage: Whatever she decides for herself, I am with her

Veteran actress Neena Gupta and husband Vivek Mehra opened up about some of the interesting topics revolving around their personal life. Take a look.

Recently, Neena Gupta took to her social media to announce her autobiography will be her first book 'Sach Kahun Toh', and also shared the cover of her book. The veteran actress had shared a video message in which she explained that she hopes for people to find comfort with her book during these difficult times. Now, in an interview with ETimes, the actress along with husband Vivek Mehra opened up about some of the interesting topics revolving around their personal life.

During the chat, Vivek was asked about how his married life of 20 years has been with Neena. Speaking about their relationship, he said that it has been outstanding and also added that there has been no ‘politics’ or ‘conspiracies’. He was also asked if he was worried about Masaba Gupta’s objection before they got married. To which he effortlessly said, “We went around for 4-5 years before we tied the knot,” and added that he’s a likable guy. Neena also talked about her thoughts on if Masaba plans to marry again. "Look, she's 30. She has a mind of her own. Whatever she decides for herself, I am with her," she responded.

Amid the interview, Neena who had been away from the limelight for quite some time was asked if she ever had unpleasant experiences with men from the industry. To which she replied, "Read it in my autobiography." She was further asked if she ever got the wrong vibes from any man in the industry. "No, nothing of that sort happened to me in the industry,” Neena answered.

Also Read| Neena Gupta announces tell all autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'; Set to release on 14 June

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×