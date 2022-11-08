Neena Gupta on her decision of having daughter Masaba Gupta without marrying: What else could I do?

It's a known fact to many that Neena Gupta raised her daughter Masaba Gupta alone as a single mother. The two have also never shied away from talking about their personal life on and off camera. Neena was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the late 1980s. It was in 1989 that the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhana actress welcomed her first child, daughter Masaba Gupta. Now, in a recent interview, Neena talked about her decision of having Masaba out of wedlock.

Talking to Navbharat Times in an interview, Neena said that she did not plan that she will fall in love with a person with whom she cannot live and have a child as well. She added that it was never planned that she should do something brave and she just faced the situations God gave her. The actress said that she never gave up, and stood by her decisions. Nor did she take any financial or emotional help for it.

"I suffered, endured and also enjoyed all of that. What else could I do? I could either keep crying or marry someone pleading 'I want a child'. I could have wasted my life crying. It wasn't my plan to show some act of bravery but I simply accepted and went ahead with whatever God gave me," said Neena. Masaba and Neena have also collaborated on the web series Masaba Masaba, which is a scripted version of the life of Masaba's life and also, featured her family, her love life, and her career as a fashion designer.

Neena Gupta work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika. It is set for a theatrical release on November 11.