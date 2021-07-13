Neena Gupta opens up on her equation with ‘very cute’ Goodbye costar Rashmika Mandanna & her pet Aura

Neena Gupta spoke about sharing a friendly equation with Rashmika and playing with her pet Aura on set. Read further to know more.

Goodbye is a much-awaited project which stars Neena Gupta, Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati as the leading characters. Rashmika has previously performed in several Telugu films and her career skyrocketed with Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. She starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda in both films and her performances received wide acclaim. Geetha Govindam is mostly a fleshed-out family comedy while Dear Comrade was a highly intense and central character of Rashmika. She is now entering Bollywood with two projects including Goodbye and Mission Majnu which is led by Siddharth Malhotra.

Rashmika Mandanna is starring alongside veteran actors like Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Neena in the latest interview with Bombay Times spoke about her friendly equation with Rashmika and hanging out with her pet Aura on the film set. She said, “Rashmika is very cute! She’s a sweet girl and a good actor. On the first day itself, we became friends. Also, Rashmika has a cute little pet. It’s a three-month-old dog called Aura. She comes to the set with her pet and we all play with it.”

Whilst previously speaking to Bombay Times about Goodbye, Neena mentioned that she is surprised to have never shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan though she has been acting for 39 years. “Everybody is surprised that this is my first film with Amitabh Bachchan (in the 39 years of her film career), but that’s the truth! Chalo, at least now I get to work with him. Honestly, I was a little in awe of him. However, as time went by, we chatted a lot on sets, and I became normal,” said Neena.

