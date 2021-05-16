Neena Gupta opens up on her marriage with Vivek Mehra: Lived like husband & wife first time during lockdown

Actress Neena Gupta shares some important details of her marriage with Vivek Mehra. She will be next seen in Sardar Ka Grandson which is releasing on May 18.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta doesn’t need any introduction. Right from her acting to personal life, the actress has always remained the talk of the town. The actress became a mother after her brief relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 80s. But she never married him. She raised her daughter as a single mother and later married Vivek Mehra, a New Delhi-based Chartered Accountant, on July 15, 2008. However, the couple never stayed as husband and wife ever and it was only last year's lockdown that they lived together for the first time.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actress said that lockdown gave us chance to stay as husband and wife. “I stay in Mumbai and my husband lives in New Delhi. And because of our work, we hardly got a chance to stay together but we lived as husband and wife here, in the lockdown. First time I came to know him and he came to know me,” the actress added. She further reveals that she used to talk to her husband in sign language as he is very busy and never has much time.

“Earlier, I used to complain to him that he does not have time but now I learned to keep myself busy with my friends,” she said.

In 2018, the actress received a lot of praise for her acting in Badhaai Ho. She essayed the role of a middle-aged pregnant woman in the comedy-drama and won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. She even received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

