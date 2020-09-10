Neena Gupta picks Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Vidya Balan if Amar Akbar Anthony was to be remade with women

Known to be one of the popular and talented stars in Bollywood, Neena Gupta was asked about recasting the classic film Amar Akbar Anthony with women in a recent chat show. Responding to it, she selected Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan as the leads.

A classic cult film, Amar Akbar Anthony starring Amitabh Bachchan, the late and the late Vinod Khanna in the lead came out back in 1977. The Manmohan Desai directorial was among the hits of those times and also starred Shabana Azmi, and Parveen Babi as the leading ladies. However, in this age of remakes, Neena Gupta was given a chance to recast the classic film with female leads in place of men during a chat with Neha Dhupia on her podcast show's season 5 and she selected Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vidya Balan for it.

Talking about recasting, Neena was asked by Neha several questions regarding picking new age actors in 2020 for certain old classics. From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro remake to Amar Akbar Anthony with women, Neena Gupta boldly replied to Neha with some great selections. When it comes to picking female leads in place of men in Amar Akbar Anthony, she said, "Three women! – Alia, Kareena, maybe Vidya Balan." Further, for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro remake, she picked ' .' But, even for Gajraj Rao's role in Badhaai Ho, Neena picked Hrithik if the film was ever remade. As she was quizzed about Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff starrer Ram Lakhan's remake, Neena said, "Jackie Shroff can still do it. For Anil Kapoor in Ram Lakhan, acha, I can’t say Hrithik again na? Uh, Ayushmann."

Finally, to cast 's role in Veere Di Wedding, she picked . The fun segment was shot during the new season of No filter Neha and Neena opened up about many things including sharing screen space for the first time with daughter Masaba Gupta in Netflix show Masaba Masaba. The show received immense praise and applause from fans. Not just this, Neena opened up about a remake of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and said that things fizzled out. She said, "They were planning to make ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro 2’. I read the script also. It was a big, huge script and they were saying we will come back to you for the dates par who fizzle out ho gaya aur hua hi nahi. Kaafi saal pehle ki baat hai." The actress has received a lot of love on social media and often her posts and videos about her lockdown life go viral among netizens.

