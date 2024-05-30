Neena Gupta recalls being ‘jealous’ of Panchayat 3 co-star Sunita Rajwar after she lost role to her once

Neena Gupta and Sunita Rajwar are currently basking in the success of the recently released new season of the much-acclaimed show Panchayat. For those unaware, Neena and Sunita are good friends and share a close bond with each other. Recently, Neena Gupta admitted that she once felt jealous of losing a role to Sunita. Scroll down to read the full story.

Neena Gupta admits feeling jealous of losing a role to Sunita Rajwar

In a recent interview with India Today, she recounted an incident where a young filmmaker had approached her for a role. She later discovered that the same filmmaker had also contacted actor Sunita Rajwar, who, incidentally, is a good friend of Neena's. Reflecting on this, she pondered aloud, "I kept wondering why she would reach out to both of us if she didn't intend to cast me. Sunita and I are very good friends, but we look so different from each other. How can one approach both of us for the same role? There are no similarities," she quipped.

Neena Gupta further added that she often gets jealous when she loses a project to a contemporary. “There is a bit of jealousy. I feel jealous when my friends or contemporaries bag apart and I don’t, but I also take it in a good spirit,” she added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Panchayat Season 3

According to Pinkvilla's review, the series has maintained the essence of its previous seasons, making it worth watching. However, the writing fails to match the show's caliber, and there are pacing issues that require attention.

The rural drama features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neen Gupta, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in prominent roles. Set in the fictional village of Phulera, this drama, penned by Chandan Kumar, revolves around the narrative of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, faced with a stagnant IT career, assumes the role of Gram Panchayat Secretary.

Panchayat Season 3, created by writer Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, follows the footsteps of its predecessors. The first season premiered in 2020, followed by its second installment in 2022. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal drops big hint about Mirzapur 3 after fan asks ‘Panchayat 3 nahi dekhunga to chalega kya?’