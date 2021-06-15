Neena Gupta recalls bursting into tears after David Dhawan yelled at her on sets of Eena Meena Deeka

In a recent interview, Neena Gupta revealed that director David Dhawan once yelled at her and Juhi Chawla came to her rescue. Read details below.

Neena Gupta recently launched her memoir Sach Kahun Tha. The actress, who has made headlines over the years, has given a refereshing insight into the book via her life. Now, in a recent chat with Film Companion, Neena Gupta recalled her struggling days as an actor and revealed how Juhi Chawla once came to her rescue. Speaking to FC, Neena Gupta said that director David Dhawan once yelled at her on the sets of Eena Meena Deeka.

Turns out, she was playing a small role of a beggar and went to Dhawan requesting him to give her a character which had a few lines. However, it did not go down well with the filmmaker and in the heat of the moment he lashed out at her. “I started crying when he said that and a whole lot of actors were there, and I felt very bad. Juhi Chawla was there and she took me inside and said, ‘Don’t worry, I have also cried many times when I started out.’ And then she explained that David is in a very tough situation, he has too much stress, and this and that. But my thing is, I always have this amazing capability of moving on. I used to pray so many times to God, ‘Hey bhagwaan, yeh film release na ho (God, let this film not release)," Neena revealed.

She further revealed that even though she has forgiven him, she will not forget the incident. "I am very friendly with David, I don’t keep it inside me. I am very friendly with him and his wife. But I will never forget it. I forgive but I will never forget. I moved on, I don’t know how. God has given me that strength."

Neena Gupta's memoir has been met with great reviews and feedback.

ALSO READ: Sach Kahun Toh book review: Neena Gupta’s candour makes this autobiography engaging & relatable

Credits :Film Companion

Share your comment ×