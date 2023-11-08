Neena Gupta recalls Girish Karnad telling her, 'You will never get a heroine role' for THIS reason

Neena Gupta has made a name for herself in Bollywood. In her long career, she has been a part of several acclaimed films and has delivered some really well-received performances. Recently, the Badhaai Ho actress spoke about the time when Girish Karnad told her that she won't be getting lead roles after doing Saath Saath.

Neena Gupta recalls what Girish Karnad told her

According to The Indian Express, Neena Gupta spoke about playing a silly girl in the 1982 film Saath Saath. Her comedic role was well received but she ended up getting typecast and got similar offers after that. She then stated what Girish Karnad told her about it. “He said now you will never get a heroine role, you will never get a lead. And that’s what happened. Because once you do a comedy, especially a woman, then you are finished. They cannot imagine you in a romantic lead role. And for many years, I got offers to do the same role, same clothes, same spectacles, same everything."

Neena's role in the film was well-received in Saath Saath as a bespectacled girl. However, it did not work in her favor.

About Saath Saath

Saath Saath is a 1982 film written and directed by Raman Kumar and stars Farooque Shaikh and Deepti Naval in the lead roles. It follows the story of an idealistic man and his classmate who end up getting married and starting a family. However, things start to change for the couple as they go through financial distress.

Neena Gupta on life after NSD

Neena Gupta is an alumnus of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD). The actress said that she thought people would line up to work with her after she reached Mumbai because she was a good actress. However, the Panchayat actress quickly realized that it was far from reality. “I didn’t know that this is a business. And I didn’t know the rules of the business so I made a lot of mistakes", she added.

Workwise, she was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's mystery thriller web series Charlie Chopra, the anthology film Lust Stories, and the rom-com Ishq-E-Nadaan. She will next appear in the third season of Panchayat.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Neena Gupta takes dig after being denied entry at Bareilly airport’s reserved lounge: Abhi VIP nahi...