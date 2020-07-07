Neena Gupta RECALLS shooting for Choli Ke Peeche with late choreographer Saroj Khan; Watch

Neena Gupta took to social media to share a video recalling shooting with Saroj Khan; Take a look

A few days back, ace choreographer Saroj Khan bid adieu to us as she passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Soon after, the choreographer was cremated in Mumbai, and her daughter took to social media to announce that the prayer meet for the late choreographer has been postponed in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. Post her demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for the legendary choreographer – from Amitabh Bachchan, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan and others, a host of actors mourned her death and today, Neena Gupta took to Instagram to record a video to share her experience of working with Saroj Khan in the iconoc song- Choli Ke Peeche.

Taking to Instagram, Neena Gupta shared that while shooting for Choli Ke Peeche, Neena was worried because one, the song was choreographed by Saroj Khan and two, it featured and when Neena expressed a sense of concern with the steps, Saroj Khan altered the steps to make sure Neena was comfortable. Talking about how Saroj made her feel at ease during the song, Neena said in the video, “It was my first day on the sets of Choli Ke Peeche. I had heard about Saroj Khan as she choreographed many big names and was very nervous. Madhuri Dixit was in front of me which made me all the more nervous. When Saroj ji showed me the dance moves, I became numb and said, ‘I won’t be able to do this’. I had no confidence. She asked me what am I capable of and assured me that she will incorporate those moves in the choreography. She made me feel so comfortable and slowly I also understood what she wanted from me,” adding, “She made the moves easier for me. I was not a very trained or experienced dancer like Madhuri so she very politely released me from all tension and made it all very easier for me.”

Before signing off, Neena shared that she wanted to work with Saroj Khan again as she said that she used to dream that since she has received quite a few awards for Badhaai Ho, she might be called to perform an item number on stage at award events. “I used to think that I will do it on one condition that only Saroj ji will choreograph the performance. My dream remains unfulfilled,” said Neena Gupta.

