Neena Gupta regrets losing Dimple Kapadia's role in Tenet; 'She didn’t travel to LA to meet Christopher Nolan'

Neena Gupta is a highly adored figure in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has transitioned to television directing, has been honored with numerous awards, including two National Film Awards, among others, throughout her career. In a recent interview, the veteran actor Neena Gupta shared that she missed opportunities for significant projects because she lacked industry connections as an outsider.

Neena Gupta reveals regretting Tenet

During a recent interaction with News18, veteran actress Neena Gupta shared that she missed out on significant opportunities because she lacked industry connections and was considered an outsider. Even after working in the industry for four decades, the 64-year-old admits that she doesn't consider herself someone who is part of the industry. She mentioned that she still experiences a sense of being an outsider. There were instances when she was discouraged from speaking up against something wrong, being told to ignore it because she wasn't as famous as another co-star.

She goes on to share that she still encounters rejection quite frequently and mentions that she continues to audition and face rejection. There was a time she went to Los Angeles for a day to meet Christopher Nolan for Tenet, but the role eventually went to Dimple Kapadia, who didn't travel to LA for the meeting. She said, “I still give auditions and get rejected. I went to LA this one time for a day just to meet (Christopher) Nolan (for Tenet). But Dimple (Kapadia) got the part even though she didn’t travel to LA to meet him.”

She mentioned that coming from the National School of Drama (NSD) and having strong acting skills, she anticipated receiving numerous offers after her first role in a Hindi film. However, that didn't happen. She added, “That’s why I feel jealous of young actors. I keep thinking of all the amazing parts I would get to play if I had started my career at this point because OTT has changed everything.”

Neena Gupta work front

Neena Gupta appeared in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and Vishal Bhardwaj's web series Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley. She also featured in R Balki's short film, Lust Stories 2. One of Neena's upcoming projects is Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta will never give relationship advice; confesses, 'I have always dated wrong people'