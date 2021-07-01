Neena Gupta remembers Malgudi Days director Shankar Nag as she shares unseen photo from Utsav days

Keeping up with Throwback Thursday's, Neena Gupta shared an unseen photo from her television days and remembered her late co-star Shankar Nag.

Throwback Thursday's are a legit thing in the world of social media and actress Neena Gupta is living up to it. On Thursday morning, the actress took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from her television days and remembered her late co-star Shankar Nag. In the photo, the actors can be seen on set in their outfits. For the unversed, Shankar Nag was one of the brightest gems of the Kannada film industry.

Nag, who passed away in 1990, was the director of the extremely popular television show Malgudi Days which was based on novelist RK Narayan's short stories. Sharing a precious throwback photo with Nag, Neena Gupta wrote, "A still from a beautiful film utsav with shankar nag miss you so much shankar bohat jaldi chod gaye tum hamen (Shankar, you left us too early)."

The post made several of Shankar Nag's fans nostalgic. One user commented, "Shankar Nag was way ahead of his time. A creative genius. His death was a huge loss for Indian cinema." While another wrote, "For anyone who doesn’t know/remember Shankar Nag he was the director of Malgudi Days and also an actor par excellence. We have not had one like him since in the Kannada industry."

Television actor Sachin Shroff also chimed in and said, "He was such a fine actor."

For the unversed, Shankar Nag passed away at the young age of 35 in 1990 in a tragic car crash during the pre-production work for one of his films.

