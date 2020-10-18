  1. Home
Neena Gupta reminisces 2 years of Badhaai Ho, shares photo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Sanya

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the final dance song 'Morni Banke'. Check out the adorable picture below.
7878 reads Mumbai
Badhaai Ho cast of Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Neena Gupta reminisces 2 years of Badhaai Ho, shares photo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Sanya.
One of the biggest hits of 2018, Badhaai Ho, clocks two years today. The family entertainer was a huge hit for its fresh script, cast and performances. And as the film completes this milestone, Junglee Pictures shared a super fun video revolving around the film's characters. Neena Gupta, who made her comeback on the big screen with this film after her viral Instagram post asking for work, also reminisced the good times on the sets of Badhaai Ho.  

The senior actress took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the final dance song 'Morni Banke'. The song showcases both the families all decked up as they come together for Ayushmann and Sanya's engagement in the film. In the photo, Neena, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra can be seen smiling for the camera. While sharing the picture, Neena Gupta revealed that she is missing her Badhaai Ho case.   

The caption for the adorable photo read, "Doe saal ho gaye thank you all missing every one." Ayushmann and Sanya were quick to comment as they replied with multiple heart emojis in the comments section. 

Check out the photo shared by Neena Gupta on the 2nd anniversary of Badhaai Ho:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Doe saal ho gaye thank you all missing every one

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Meanwhile, the makers of Badhaai Ho, today announced the second film in its franchise titled 'Badhaai Do'. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the film will also be a light-hearted one. 

Which is your favourite Badhaai Ho moment? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao announce their next film Badhaai Do, film set to go on floors in Jan 2021

