Neena Gupta reveals her friend had tried to get her married to a gay banker when she was pregnant with Masaba

Neena Gupta’s autobiography is slowly becoming the talk of the town as she has revealed many secrets in it. Read on to know more.

Senior actress Neena Gupta has recently released her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. The book takes us through her journey as an actress, single unmarried mother, society pressure and many more things. However, apart from all this, she has also made some startling revelations in the book. It is known that she was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and became pregnant with their daughter Masaba. However, he was not ready to leave his family. So, Neena had to deal with difficult situations.

Back that time it became the talk of the town because she was not married and also a public figure. She had to deal with social stigmas. About this, Neena has mentioned in the book that once her friend Sujoy Mitra wanted her to get married to a gay banker to avoid controversy. And that she would have been allowed to say that the child was his, but he would not be a part of her or her daughter's lives. But the actress rejected the idea.

As reported in Zoom, she said, “I felt this is not right. Getting married to avoid controversy is not correct. I knew I would have to face difficult situations especially when you are a public figure. Our life is also open for judgments and speculation. I would hide behind loose clothes for as long as I could.”

She has also revealed in her book that filmmaker Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her too. But she did not get married and raised her daughter all by herself. Her daughter Masaba is now a successful fashion designer and owns a label with her name.

