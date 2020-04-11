Neena Gupta REVEALS not Rohit Shetty but production assistant told her about her removal from Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi was postponed owing to Coronavirus lockdown. Neena Gupta was supposed to play Akshay’s mom in the film but her track was removed before completing the shoot. In an interview, Neena shared that she was told by PA about it and not Rohit Shetty.

One of the most anticipated releases of 2020 was and starrer Sooryavanshi. Though the film was supposed to release on March 24, 2020, it was postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. While shooting the film, director Rohit Shetty had roped in Neena Gupta for Akshay’s mother’s role. However, reports came in that before completion of the shoot, Rohit felt that her track wasn’t working and that her role was axed from the film. Neena Gupta herself had revealed the same.

However, in a recent interview with India.com, Neena revealed that it wasn’t Rohit Shetty who informed her about the removal of her track from Akshay and Katrina starrer. Gupta shared that she was told by a production assistant that since her track wasn’t working, it was going to be removed from the film. Neena also mentioned that she didn’t have a word with Rohit about it as there wasn’t anything to talk about. The Badhaai Ho star shared that it is ok for her to be removed before the completion of the shoot rather than getting to know about it post the film has released.

The Panga actor asserted that if in future Rohit has a role in a film, she will go and ask him for it. Having won praise for her role in Badhaai Ho, Neena managed to bag several roles post it. On her track being removed from Sooryavanshi, Neena said, “Rohit Shetty never came. I never talked to him. I was told that the track has not been working for the film so they are removing the track. (I was informed about this) by the production assistant. It happens in a movie that sometimes, a certain character doesn’t work. Shooting ke baad vo hatate, isce acha hai pehle hi hata diya. I don’t have any problem with that.” Further, on being asked if she tried to Rohit about the action, Neena said, “No. Kya baat karni thi? They were busy shooting for the project. The next time they are making a film, I’ll go to them and ask for a role.”

Neena Gupta's latest post:

Sooryavanshi’s trailer was released a while back and a release date for the same was set but due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India, first the theatres were shut down and later, the entire nation was locked down for 21 days. Now, a new release date will be announced once the crisis subsides. Meanwhile, Neena is currently spending time at home amidst the lockdown and every day, she manages to share a video on Instagram about the same. From chilling at home to doing household chores to spending time with nature to reading books, Neena Gupta is making the most of the lockdown period. The Badhaai Ho actress managed to win praises for her role in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as well where she played Jitendra Kumar’s mom. Once again, in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, she was paired opposite Gajraj Rao and fans loved her performance.

Apart from this, Neena Gupta was also seen in starrer Panga as her mom. Her role was brief in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s flick but she received a great response for the same. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neena got candid about working with several Bollywood actors. She mentioned that she desired to work with stars like , and . Not just this, in the same interview, Neena Gupta opened up about her relationship with her daughter Masaba Gupta and also shared her reaction on hearing about the designer’s separation from her former beau.

Neena Gupta in Panchayat:

Amid the lockdown period, Neena has been sharing updates with her fans on social media via fun videos and one of her videos ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ is loved by her fans. In the same, the Panga star shares anecdotes about life and work. In a recent video, Neena shared her thoughts about people losing calm amidst the lockdown and shouting on each other in the house. To avoid the same, she shared her advice and fans showered her with praises for giving out such valuable information to people via social media. On the work front, Neena was recently seen in Prime Video’s series Panchayat that starred Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. The series received a great response and fans loved her acting again. Now, she will be seen in and starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

