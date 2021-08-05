Neena Gupta reveals she initially turned down Dial 100 for THIS reason

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is all set to appear in Dial 100 alongside Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent chat with a news agency, the actress revealed that she had initially turned down Dial 100 as the casting agent told her that it was a revenge kind of role but later opted for it as the actress found it different from what she had already done in past. The National Award Winner Neena also said she is "grateful" for all the roles coming her way, but she is “still greddy”.

Speaking about Dial 100, the 62-year-old actor said that the upcoming crime thriller gave her an opportunity to play an interesting role. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the film is a story of a police officer Nikhil Sood which will be played by Manoj Bajpayee, who receives a call on the police helpline from a distressed woman (Neena), who wants to commit suicide. The officer lands in a difficult situation as the woman takes his wife (Sakshi Tanwar) and son as hostage. The intriguing plotline attracted Neena to Dial 100, though she had initially turned down the project.

Speaking of it with PTI, Neena informed that the casting agent had told her that it was a revenge kind of a role, so she initially denied the negative role. “Then I spoke to the producer and he told me about my role. It was very different from what I have done so far, that’s why I said yes to it,” said Neena.

Apart from Dial 100, Neena has a number of projects lined up ahead including Shiv Shastri Balboa. She said, “I am very grateful that I am getting such nice parts. I am shooting for this film called Shiv Shastri Balboa with Anupam Kher and again, I have a very different role.”

"I also have the second season of Panchayat, Masaba Masaba and a film on organ donation, where I play the main part. I have a lot of good offers but I am still very greedy," the National Award winner added.

