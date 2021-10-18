Neena Gupta reveals she was molested by a doctor as a kid: I didn’t dare to tell my mother as I was so scared

Neena Gupta has poured her heart out in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh and the senior actress has been making the headlines for sharing the good and bad memories of her life. Interestingly, as Neena has shared some deep secrets in the book, another anecdote from her autobiography has been creating a buzz in the town as she recalled being molested by a doctor and a tailor when she was young and how she didn’t dare to tell about it to her mother.

Recalling the incident with the doctor, Neena shared an account of her visit to the optician with her brother who was in the waiting room. She wrote, “The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking. But I didn’t dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him.” She added, “This happened to me many times at the doctor’s.”

Furthermore, the Badhaai Ho actress recalled how the tailor got “too handsy” while taking her measurements and how she was forced to keep going back even after this incident. “Because I felt like I had no choice. If I told my mother that I didn’t want to go to them, she would ask me why and I would have to tell her,” she added.

Neena also emphasised that while the kids these days are taught about the good and bad touch, she stated that they were not taught about it even as teenagers back then.

Also Read: Neena Gupta reveals her friend had tried to get her married to a gay banker when she was pregnant with Masaba