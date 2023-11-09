Neena Gupta reveals small town people still know her for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, not Badhaai Ho

Neena Gupta is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress-turned-television director has received several awards including two National Film Awards, among others over the years. Now, in a recent interview, the seasoned actress revealed that she got the shock of her life when she realized that most people in small towns knew her only from the 1993 'Khalnayak' song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Neena also recalled a recent incident when she was shooting with Jackie Shroff and no one even recognized her.

Neena Gupta says small town people do not know her works Badhaai Ho or Saans

In a recent podcast with daughter Masaba Gupta on Luminary, Neena Gupta talked about her works not getting recognized by small-town people. she said, “In a lot of places, especially the smaller towns and cities, people don’t know my work in Badhaai Ho or Saans, they only know me for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, till today."

Recalling a shooting incident with Jackie Shroff, Neena added that while shooting a film called Sabun with the actor, they went to a lot of small places and people would often crowd around to watch them shoot. She said, "The producers gave a bouncer to accompany me. But no one knew me there. Those who recognized me only recognized me for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai." The incident also made her realize that even today most of the Indian homes don’t have OTT, they have television.

During the shoot, Neena shared that the crowd went crazy for Jackie but “no one even looked at me. He was a hero, he was a star." When Masaba asked her mother whether someone's popularity on social media has anything to do with their popularity in real life, Neena said, "It is all about how commercially popular you are."

Continuing the same point, Neena said that social media followers can only make oneself happy but it "doesn’t really translate into anything in the real world." She added that one's benchmark is how much work she or he is getting, how much money one is getting and the film has to be a hit. "Your work has to be seen by people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was last seen in the web series Charlie Chopra and in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

