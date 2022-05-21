Neena Gupta reveals why she was 'very jealous' of Shabana Azmi: 'Long time back, I used to be...'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has been in the showbiz for almost 40 years. Her career trajectory is fascinating and she has been getting very good parts to play at this stage of her career. Although her career spans four decades, it is only now that she is getting parts that suit her caliber and give her scope to shine and leave a lasting impression. It is said that Neena Gupta’s parents wanted her to become an IAS officer. Destiny had different plans and Neena Gupta became an actress who charmed audiences for years following that. Her Instagram post in the year 2017 where she pitched herself as a good actress looking to play good parts got a lot of attention and led to the reemergence of Neena Gupta into the entertainment business.

Neena Gupta talks about why she was jealous of Shabana Azmi

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Neena Gupta was very candid about her insecurities in the past. She revealed that back in the days, she was very jealous of Shabana Azmi because allegedly, she used to get all the good roles in serials and movies. It often happened that she was thrown out of projects she was signed for and this unprofessional act by producers and filmmakers was disheartening and led to further dejection. She continued by saying that she has become a lot more subdued now since she is getting good parts to play that not just match her calibre but also give her room to explore and more importantly challenge herself.

Neena Gupta stated that she is not competing with anyone but herself. She concluded by saying that she wishes to do her work professionally and not do anything wrong with anyone for personal gains or to level scores.

Neena Gupta's recent projects

On the work front, Neena Gupta can be seen in the second season of the successful original series, Panchayat, alongside Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar and Chandan Roy on Amazon Prime. Apart from that, Neena Gupta will also be seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba alongside her daughter Masaba Gupta which will release on Netflix this year. We wish Neena Gupta all the very best for her future projects.

