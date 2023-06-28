Neena Gupta rinsed her mouth with Dettol after filming first-ever kissing scene on TV; Here's why

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who never minces her words when it comes to expressing opinions, is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash. Amid busy promotions, Neena recently recalled filming her first on-screen kiss. She revealed that she was tense before shooting the scene.

Neena Gupta talks about her first on-screen kiss

While speaking to Instant Bollywood, the iconic actress spoke about her early days when she featured in the show titled Dillagi, in the early 1990s. She was seen opposite Dilip Dhawan in it. Neena revealed that she rinsed her mouth with Dettol after she shot the kissing scene with Dilip. She also shared how the makers thought of promoting the show using their kissing scene but it instead backfired on them.

Neena said, "As an actor you have to do all kinds of scenes, sometimes you have to step in mud, sometimes you have to stand in the sun for several hours. Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I couldn’t sleep all night. It wasn’t like he was a friend, we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn’t really matter in these situations, because physically and mentally, I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, but I convinced myself to go through with it."

She continued, "It’s like some people can’t do comedy, some people can’t cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult for me to kiss somebody who I don’t know." She added that the audience didn't accept the kissing scene and the makers had to scrap it. Revealing the reason, she said at that time, people had one TV at home and families would end up watching it together and a lot of people were aghast at the kissing scene.

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 features four short films helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki and Konkona Sensharma.