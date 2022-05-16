Neena Gupta’s autobiography Sach Kahun Toh to be adapted into a movie?

Neena Gupta: the name needs no introduction. In her career, the veteran actress has delivered several memorable and impressive performances in films. Apart from the cinema, Neena has also garnered fans’ love and admiration for her candid and charming personality, and for always being someone to break stereotypes. Now, according to the latest reports, Gupta’s autobiography Sach Kahun Toh might be turned into a film. Yes, you read that right!

A report by The Indian Express has shared that Neena Gupta’s autobiography might be adapted for celluloid. In fact, the Badhaai Ho actress herself revealed that makers have shown interest in her autobiography and want to turn it into a film. Neena reportedly said, “Right before this interview, I met somebody who wants to do it. This was my first meeting. Let’s see what happens.” When she was asked if she has any actor in mind whom she would like to play her on screen, Neena said, Mere kehne se kya hota hai (My opinion doesn’t matter). The producer will decide who is fit for it. I cannot interfere in it and I have not even thought about it yet.”

In Sach Kahun Toh, Gupta touches upon many known and unknown aspects of her life. While she has spoken about her much-publicized affair with former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and about the media frenzy that surrounded her daughter Masaba’s birth, the actress has also given an insight into her early life, struggling days, her personal and professional regrets, her continuous efforts to find validation with a leading part, and about her mother (Shakuntala Gupta), father (Roop Narain Gupta) and brother (Pankaj Gupta's) journeys.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta has the second season of the web series Panchayat in the pipeline. She is now busy promoting the same. She also has Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.