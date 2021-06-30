Neena Gupta’s epic reply to Asha Bhosle when she said Viv Richards looks like Nana Patekar will leave you ROFL

Neena Gupta’s book Sach Kahun Toh continues to remain in limelight. She has revealed many things including how Masaba saved her life once.

Actress Neena Gupta has been making headlines ever since she has released her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. She has revealed many secrets in her book including her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. It is to be noted here that the actress had grabbed many eyeballs when she made her relation with him public in past and also became a mother before marriage. Though it does not affect her much. She has a daughter Masaba Gupta from him. However, recently an old video of actress and Vivian attending a Bollywood event years ago has surfaced online.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, in the video Neena and the cricketer are seen sitting beside singer Asha Bhonsle. They are talking and the actress Neena told him that she's friends with a lot of the people here. However, the actress in the middle of the conversation informs him that the singer thinks that you are looking like an actor in the industry. But I said no, he looks better. And when the cricketer asked which actor, she replied Nana Patekar. The singer also asked if he has met Nana? To which the actress replied no.

The video is going viral on social media. The veteran actress is looking very beautiful as she is seen wearing a blue lehenga with her hair open. To complete her look she opted for a gold choker.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film also starred and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari had a cameo in the film.

Credits :Hindustan Times

