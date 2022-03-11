Neena Gupta’s healthy meal will leave you craving for delicious Misal Pav; Learn how to make it

Veteran actress Neena Gupta loves to update her fans with her personal and professional life. Following the same trajectory, Neena Gupta shared an interesting post today on social media. The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress taught her fans how to cook Misal Pav. For the ones who do not know, Misal is a popular curry dish in Maharashtra and is enjoyed with pav.

In the short video, Neena showed how to prepare a healthy delicacy easily at home. “Healthy misal,” she wrote in the caption and also mentioned all the ingredients one would need to prepare the dish. “Ingredients: Chickpeas, moong/matki sprouts, mustard seeds, jeera, hing, kadi patta, ginger & garlic paste, onion, tomatoes, haldi & dhania powder, lal mirchi powder, goda masala & farsan,” she added. In the 2 minutes and 31 second-long video, Neena narrated all the steps one by one.

As soon as Neena shared the recipe, fans rushed to comment to thank the actress. One of the fans commented, “Looks soo good! Aap really cooking enjoy karte ho jaisay ki apnay bohut jagah bola hain (You really enjoy to cook as you have said several times in your interviews).” Another one suggested, “Yumm. Squeeze a little fresh lime just before eating.” Another fan complimented the actress for the easy explanation and wrote, “Kitna aasan tareeke se samjhaya (You taught this recipe in such a simple manner)".

On the work front, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Goodbye. She also has Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

