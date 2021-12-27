Neena Gupta’s heartwarming advice for the New Year touches a chord as fans dub her ‘rockstar’; WATCH

Neena Gupta has always been an inspiration to many with her on-screen and off-screen personas. The actress has broken the glass ceiling time and again- be it in her personal life, or with the roles she chooses to portray in films. In recent years, the veteran actress has made a niche for herself as one of the top choices for filmmakers, with performances in films like Badhaai Ho, Sardar Ka Grandson, and the web series Masaba Masaba. As if this was not enough, Neena Gupta’s Instagram posts have a separate fan base as well.

Neena Gupta is quite an avid Instagram user, and she often treats fans to sneak-peeks of her personal and professional life. Tonight, the actress took to the photo-and-video sharing site yet again and posted a rather inspiring video. In the thought-provoking video shared by Neena, the actress can be seen looking quite fit and young in a grey bodycon dress which she paired with white sneakers.

Sitting on a bench, Neena said that it often troubles us and makes us upset when other people do not appreciate us for something that we did. So, she said, that she has decided to appreciate and celebrate herself in the New Year. She asked her Insta fam to pat their backs themselves, rather than waiting for others’ approval.

Sharing this video, Neena captioned it with the words, ‘Happy New Year’.

Click Here to watch the video.

As soon as she shared the video, netizens and fans flooded it with likes and comments, while they hailed her as an inspiration. Actress Tillotama Shome left a comment that read, “You are simply stunning, in more ways than one. Much love from a Big fan (red heart emoji)”. A fan wrote, “U r an inspiration!”, while another said, “Absolutely, you’re a rockstar ma’am!’

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Really needed the money: Neena Gupta on requesting Gulzar for a role in ‘Mirza Ghalib’ despite being pregnant