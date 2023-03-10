Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher’s old PIC shared by Masaba leaves fans nostalgic: ‘From the archives’

The news of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s death after suffering a heart attack left the film industry shocked. Anupam Kher mourned the demise of his best friend. Sharing a picture with Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher wrote that he never thought in his dreams that he would write this for Satish, and that his life will not be the same without him. Neena Gupta also shared an emotional video message, expressing her grief over Satish Kaushik’s death. Neena Gupta and Satish also shared a great bond, and have worked together in the film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Neena, Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher studied together at the National School of Drama (NSD). Now, Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta has shared an old picture of the trio from their NSD days, and it has left fans nostalgic.

Masaba Gupta shares PIC of Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher from NSD days

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram account to post a collage that shows Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik’s pictures from years ago, and all of them look young. The monochromatic photo shows Neena Gupta on the left, Anupam Kher in the middle, and Satish Kaushik on the right. Satish Kaushik is seen with side-parted hair and a moustache. The picture left fans nostalgic, and while one social media user commented, “The star’s of Hindi cinema A complete brilliance together,” another one wrote, “Dosti ki ek atoot misaal.” “Literally from the archives. Memories!” read another comment, while another Instagram user wrote, “The NSD Batchmates. So very precious and nostalgic.” Check out the post below.

In 2020, Anupam Kher had also shared his and Satish Kaushik’s old picture from NSD days, to wish the latter on his birthday. Back then, Anupam Kher wrote that they met for the first time in Delhi in May, 1975, and that they have been friends for 45 years!

Masaba Gupta mourns Satish Kaushik’s demise, thanks him for his kindness to Neena Gupta

Meanwhile, sharing another throwback picture of Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik from their younger days, Masaba Gupta penned an emotional note thanking the late actor for giving her mom Neena Gupta ‘the greatest gift’, his kindness through all those years.

