Neena Gupta says 'goodbye Kaushikan' as she remembers dear friend Satish Kaushik in an emotional video

Actor and director Satish Kaushik's sudden demise has shocked his fans and the entire industry. He passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. Earlier, Anupam Kher revealed that Satish Kaushik was in Delhi when he passed away. Soon after the news of his demise was shared by Anupam Kher at 5 am today, celebs and fans were seen mourning his sad demise. Amongst everyone, Neena Gupta, who shared a good rapport with Satish Kaushik, shared an emotional video as she remembered him.

Neena Gupta remembers Satish Kaushik

A while ago, Neena Gupta took to Instagram and shared a video remembering the late actor. In the video, she spoke about her fond memories with Satish Kaushik and how they used to call each other 'Kaushikan' and 'Nancy'. She also revealed that their friendship goes back to their college days. She called his demise 'scary and sad'. Neena also talked about his daughter and wife and said that it was a very difficult time for them. She added that she will always be there for them.

Neena Gupta shared the video and wrote, "Goodbye Kaushikan." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, fans were seen dropping heartbreaking comments. A fan wrote, "I remember u wrote in ur book how big hearted he was saying tell everyone Masaba is his kid and people won't judge as the child maybe born black." Another fan wrote, "It’s really sad as he came across as a very good human being… may god give his family and friends the strength to bear this pain."

Neena and Satish were seen together in the cult film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. Neena, in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, revealed interesting details about her friendship with him. She also revealed that Satish had offered to marry her when she was carrying Masaba Gupta and was unmarried.

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai today once the postmortem is done in Delhi.

