Neena Gupta shares a beautiful scenic view from the backyard of her Uttarakhand house; See Photo

Neena Gupta is making the best use of the lockdown with her husband Vivek Mehra. From baking to clicking stunning selfies, the actress has been sharing the titbit of her quarantine life with fans on social media. The actress had also turned a hairstylist for her husband amid the lockdown. Neena Gupta never fails to impress her fans and has her social media game on point. Recently, the Panchayat actress treated fans with a beautiful picture of the sunset from her house.

In the photo shared, we can see the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress standing in the backyard of her house looking gorgeous donning a black top with matching pants and a maroon coloured jacket. The actress is flaunting her adorable smile while posing for the camera. But what caught everyone's attention was the beautiful scenery seen from her backyard. In the picture, one can see the perfect sunset in between the beautiful mountains and the pretty sky. Sharing the photo, Neena Gupta wrote, "Today evening sky from my house."

As soon as Neena Gupta posted the picture, her fans have been going gaga over it and showering hearts on the post. A fan wrote, "Ma'am could you adopt me please!!! I want to see that beautiful scenery every day of my life!!!!!!!", while one fan commented, "What solitude scenery backdrop." More than the Badhaai Ho actress's picture, fans are loving the scenic background.

Meanwhile, on June 4th, 2020, Neena Gupta turned a year older. Social media was flooded with wishes for the actress. Thanking all her fans for the wonderful wishes, Neena Gupta shared a video saying, "So much, so much, so much, thank you for all your good wishes and love. lots of love and thankyou," as she gave some flying kisses to her fans.

