Neena Gupta shares BTS video of Ayushmann Khurrana & other Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actors singing; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana has made it to the headlines today after the trailer of his much-awaited film Anek was released. The actor is playing an undercover cop in the film. Well, a few years back the actor starred in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which worked well at the box office and amongst the fans. Today Neena Gupta shared a video on her Instagram handle to take us all on a nostalgic trip. She shared a BTS video of the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan enjoying a game of Antakshari.

In the video, we can see Ayushmann Khurrana sitting beside Neena Gupta with a tabla in his hand. The actor is playing a musical instrument and happily singing an old song. Accompanying him are Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri and other members of the team. Everyone looks lovely in their getup and seems to be enjoying this time off.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, for Anek, Ayushmann is reuniting with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha and the duo is hoping to dish out another important lesson. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also includes several actors from the Northeast as well as veterans Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. The actor in a recent interview shared that he feels he is 'bringing the best of content' for people to watch on the big screen in 2022 as he has three films lined up such as 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero'.