Neena Gupta shares a pic with superstar Rajinikanth to wish him on his birthday; Says ‘wish to work with you’

Today, on the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth's 69th birthday, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to wish the legendary actor.

Today, on the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth's 69th birthday, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to wish the legendary actor. Neena Gupta is sitting in an airplane donning a denim jacket with her hair open next to Rajinikanth who is donning a white kurta. The two are smiling while looking at the camera. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! Wish to work with you one day..wish toh ker hi sakti hu na? #rajinikanth #birthday" Her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Maanvi Gagroo commented, "Flight."

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo. Jeetendra will play Ayushmann's love interest in the film. This will be the second time Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Ayushmann will share screen space together after Badhaai Ho. The movie is all set to release on 21st February 2020. The sequel, which was initially to hit theaters on March 13, 2020, but has been preponed.

