Neena Gupta showers birthday love on daughter Masaba with beautiful throwback pic; See PIC

On Masaba’s 31st birthday, doting mother Neena Gupta has shared a beautiful throwback picture on her Instagram. In the pic, the younger version of Masaba can be seen clinging to her mother’s face. The picture is wining hearts on the social media. Alongside the snap, Neena wrote, “Happy birthday my child.”

As Masaba Gupta is celebrating her 31st birthday today, the fashion designer is receiving warm birthday messages from her family members and friends. While she must have been getting heartfelt birthday wishes from every nook and cranny, the most endearing one came from her mother Neena Gupta. On Masaba’s special day, her doting mother has shared a beautiful throwback picture of the two. Taking to her Instagram, the Badhaai Ho actress posted a cute childhood picture of Masaba writing, “Happy birthday my child.”

In the snap, young Masaba can be seen clinging to her mother’s face. While Neena looked straight into the camera, little Masaba’s attention is fixed on her mother. Needless to say, the picture is winning hearts on the social media with netizens going gaga over it. The picture that is doing rounds on the social media has amassed many likes on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Wishing the actress, one user wrote, “What a beautiful snap. Happy birthday, Masaba. You are indeed blessed that you have such a strong mother.” While other said, “Such adorable pictures. Neena Ji you look so so beautiful ever gorgeous lady n cute child.”

Check Out Neena Gupta’s Instagram Post:

On a related note, Masaba ringed in her birthday with a starry home party with her friends from the film industry. Giving a sneak peek of it, Rhea Kapoor has shared videos from the house party on her Instagram. Talking about mother-daughter’s bond, it is no secret that both share a special bond with each other. The mother-daughter duo never hesitates to express their unconditional love for each other. Interestingly, Masaba, who has her own label called House of Masaba, made her acting debut with Netflix series Masaba Masaba alongside with her mother. The semi-autobiographical show has received much love from the from audiences and critics.

