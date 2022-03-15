Neena Gupta slams trolls for judging women based on their clothes; Kiara Advani, Tahira Kashyap REACT

Neena Gupta took to her social media handle and posted a video slamming trolls for judging women on wearing “sexy” clothes. The veteran actress, who was dressed in a stunning dress with a plunging neckline, said, "Mujhe ye isliye post krna hai kunki aisa lagta hai jo log aise sexy kapade phente hai, jaise meine abhi phene hai vo aise hi hote hai bekaar ke. Lekin mein bataa du meine Sanskrit mein MPhil kiya hua hai, aur bhi bhut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapade dekhke kissi ko judge nahi krna chaiye. Troll krne valo, samjh lo. (I want to post this video because the ones who wear such sexy clothes like right now I am wearing. Let me tell you that I have done MPhil in Sanskrit and have done many other great things in life.. so we should not judge anyone based on their clothing. For those who troll, stop doing it), she said.

Neena’s video has garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens. “You are amazing,” a social media user commented. “I have always loved wearing a saree and making a bun with a big bindiya.. From the age of 22 till date I love wearing sarees.. I was always called ” bahenji” in my office and made fun of.. But theek Hai.. Jiski jitni soch.. Uski utni hi pahoch.. Who cares,” another one wrote. A third one said, “Itne pyaar se kabhi kisine trolls ko daanta nahi hoga. U are too sweet." Apart from her followers, Kiara Advani, Tahira Kashyap, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and many others liked her post.

Last year, Neena Gupta received negative comments when she paid a personal visit to Gulzar's house, to present the lyricist with a copy of her autobiography, dressed in white and blue shirt-shorts.

Click HERE to watch.

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also hit back at people who trolled her for the ravishing gown she wore at an event. The actress took to her social media handle and wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022 can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?."

She further added, "Turning that judgement inward and training it on Turning that judgement inward and training it on one's own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... lets's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena will next be seen in ‘Masaba Masaba’ second season with her daughter. She also has ‘Goodbye’ in her pipeline.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta says mom Neena Gupta is a ‘survivor’; Shares what she has learned from her