Neena Gupta starrer The Last Color eligible for Best Picture at Oscars, director Vikas Khanna is over the moon

Vikas Khanna's The Last Color has made it to the list of feature films that are eligible for the Academy Awards due to be held in February 2020.

One of India's most popular chef Vikas Khanna's humble attempt at making a film seems to have taken him places. Starring Neena Gupta in the lead role, Vikas Khanna's The Last Color has made it to the list of feature films that are eligible for the Academy Awards due to be held in February 2020. Calling it a 'miracle of belief', Khanna took to social media to share the huge news and a picture of the official Oscars list.

Every year, before announcing the final nominations, the Academy Awards releases a list of films that are eligible to be in the Oscars race. To be eligible, the films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days, reports Variety. The Last Color premiered at the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival, USA in January this year.

While the film has not got a theatrical release in India, it was screened at the Mumbai Film Festival this year. Khanna's humble attempt at portraying the lives of widows in Varanasi has received critical acclaim from all over. It also won the Best Feature film at the Dallas International Film Festival. Sharing the news on Instagram, Khanna wrote (sic), "THE MIRACLE OF BELIEF. “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar) has announced the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards. And "The Last Color” is in the contention for Oscar 2019 BEST PICTURE. Link in the bio......What a way to start the year."

Neena Gupta also echoed similar thoughts when she took to Twitter and wrote, "Cant believe am soooo happy." Check out their posts below:

Cant believe am soooo happy https://t.co/ApRiYTMcBn — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 1, 2020

