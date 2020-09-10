Neena Gupta talks about daughter Masaba Gupta and how she is her best and worst critic

In an interview, Neena Gupta talks about working with Masaba Gupta in the show ‘Masaba Masaba’ and how she is her daughters’ worst critic. Read on

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta made her acting debut with web show Masaba Masaba and while cinephiles believed that Masaba has indeed, got the acting genes of mother and actor Neena Gupta, the latter, in an interview, got talking about her daughter, and the one quality that Masaba should not take from her. Also, Neena Gupta spilled the beans on how she is her daughter’s best and worst critic.

In an interview on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha, Neena Gupta was asked about the one quality that Masaba should and should not take from her and to this, Neena Gupta said that, “Masaba is very, very important thing she has, which I’m very happy she has, she can laugh at herself. Very important. And, I can do the same. I can be in great this thing and we will talk to the wall ki ‘Bewakoof ladki, kya kar rahi hai tu’, you know, it’s like that. So, Masaba can, she’s got this from me. She can laugh at herself. One bad thing she’s got from me is taking immediate decisions, impulsive. But, the main, most interesting thing is that she realizes that she has that.”

Also, now that Masaba has made her acting debut, this Badhaai Ho actress was asked about what advice did she give her on getting into Bollywood and to this, Neena ji said that she once told Masaba that due to her not-so conventional looking Indian face, she might not get the protagonist role. “But, she understood and she went into a different direction. So now, this new series in which she’s acting it’s about her. And, when I saw the edit, I am her best critic and her worst critic. I mean, I toh criticize her all the time which is very bad thing and she was like this when I went to see ha what will mom say and I was so impressed by her acting. So, abhi hum jo karte hai, Masaba and me ke how much I told her no, no, no and then whatever has to happen has happened,” shared Neena Gupta. Also, when Neena Gupta was asked about sharing screen space with Masaba for the show ‘Masaba Masaba’, she said that although initially she was hesitant, however, Masaba was very professional.

