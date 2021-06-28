Neena Gupta trolled for meeting Gulzar in shorts; Find out how she REACTED

Should I be even bothered? Neena Gupta turned a blind eye to her detractors for trolling her outfit.

Neena Gupta recently made a visit to lyricist Gulzar’s residence to present him with her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. The ‘Badhai Ho’ fame shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle. ‘I’ve come here to give my book to Gulzar sahab. I hope he reads it. Will you read it?,’ she was heard saying in Hindi. The actress also posed with Gulzar for paps. While the star was bombarded with congratulatory messages, several users quickly slammed Neena for the outfit during her visit to Gulzar. Speaking to Times of India about the negativity received, Neena Gupta said, “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish.” She instead chose to look at the positive side, “Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just two or four people?"

Heaping praises, a fan said, "I loved your outfit, it's as fresh, bright as you.” Another user commented, “You're the cutest. Your outfit is breaking the stereotype”. However, there were several who dropped negative comments on the post. “Neena is 46 and Gulzar saab is 82. I personally feel that she could have worn better dress when she is meeting a fatherly figure,” said a detractor. Another user said, “Age ke hisab se chalo madam”.

Paying no heed to her detractors, Neena said why should she give any importance to just 2-4 people when they comprise of just a scanty percent in contrast to those who have loved her for being herself.

Neena Gupta’s autobiography hit the shelves on June 14. In terms of work, she was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite actor .

