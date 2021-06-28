Neena Gupta trolled for meeting Gulzar in shorts; Find out how she REACTED
Neena Gupta recently made a visit to lyricist Gulzar’s residence to present him with her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. The ‘Badhai Ho’ fame shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle. ‘I’ve come here to give my book to Gulzar sahab. I hope he reads it. Will you read it?,’ she was heard saying in Hindi. The actress also posed with Gulzar for paps. While the star was bombarded with congratulatory messages, several users quickly slammed Neena for the outfit during her visit to Gulzar. Speaking to Times of India about the negativity received, Neena Gupta said, “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish.” She instead chose to look at the positive side, “Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just two or four people?"
Heaping praises, a fan said, "I loved your outfit, it's as fresh, bright as you.” Another user commented, “You're the cutest. Your outfit is breaking the stereotype”. However, there were several who dropped negative comments on the post. “Neena is 46 and Gulzar saab is 82. I personally feel that she could have worn better dress when she is meeting a fatherly figure,” said a detractor. Another user said, “Age ke hisab se chalo madam”.
Take a look:
Paying no heed to her detractors, Neena said why should she give any importance to just 2-4 people when they comprise of just a scanty percent in contrast to those who have loved her for being herself.
Neena Gupta’s autobiography hit the shelves on June 14. In terms of work, she was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite actor Arjun Kapoor.
Also Read: Masaba saving her life to being dumped: Neena Gupta's 5 revelations to Kareena Kapoor during her book launch
Anonymous 1 day ago
The level of thinking by people, but they forget what there sisters and mother's are wearing
Anonymous 2 days ago
Do not know about trolling but the dress does not suit her. She has looked wonderful in sarees so she could have stuck to that. No need to think like woke westerners.
Anonymous 2 days ago
What Rubish! She looks great please note were are in a new age and we can wear anything we choose to. Well done Neena.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She was properly dressed. Gulzar has not said anything about her dress. Prudes may cover their lady kith and kin in whatever clothes they like and desist from making comments on others. Stop expecting people to conform to Sangh Parivar or islamic codes of conduct.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Meanwhile Gulzar sahab probably didn't even care.
Anonymous 2 days ago
That’s hilarious! She can dress how she wants. Living in Mumbai and being in show biz I’m sure Gulzaar was quite at home. The thought process just does not change.
Anonymous 3 days ago
She is 62
Anonymous 3 days ago
yes masala is 35 and your her mom is 46. stupid 65years old women
Anonymous 3 days ago
You do what you like it's yours, no debate I think
Anonymous 3 days ago
Neenaji , Its okay if you wear shorts or any other outfit when you are with your family or friends ! But here you were visiting a senior person ! It was therefore more appropriate if you could have worn an outfit which was a bit traditional ! We are vwry happy for your success , we feel you deserve every bit of sunshine and recognition ,for being such a brave woman ! But please understand , this is not trolling ...just an observation and suggestion ! Many years of happiness to you !
Anonymous 3 days ago
Her life her choice ...mind it
Anonymous 3 days ago
What! She is only 46?? I thought she was atleast 56!
Anonymous 3 days ago
She is 62
Anonymous 3 days ago
That's a lie!!! But whatever her age may be, to troll on her clothes shows the level of intellect of trolls in India!
Anonymous 3 days ago
She is 62