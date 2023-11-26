Neena Gupta will never give relationship advice; confesses, 'I have always dated wrong people'

Neena Gupta is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress-turned-television director has received several awards including two National Film Awards, among others over the years. In a recent interview, the actress refused to give any relationship advice and also explained the reason behind this. She even spoke about going to therapy with her husband, Vivek Mehra, and opened up about her daughter Masaba’s divorce and how it left her “numb.”

Neena Gupta makes honest confession about dating wrong people

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Neena Gupta revealed that she went to therapy once. "When I met my now husband, he was already married and with kids, so there were a lot of problems. So, one time we went to couple’s therapy," added she. Expressing that talking is healthy, even to yourself, Neena said, “I can talk to a wall also.”

When asked to give relationship advice, Neena immediately refused, and said, “I am the wrong person to give relationship advice. I have always dated wrong people. Please don’t ask me because I will give a very stupid and bad answer.”

During the same interview, she also openly confessed about the mistake she made at the time of her daughter Masaba’s first marriage with Madhu Mantena.

Neena said that Masaba didn’t want to marry initially and was looking to stay in a live-in relationship with her future husband. "But I was like, “No, you will not shift with him. You get married.’ It was a mistake, they separated. I was devastated," added she.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was last seen in the web series Charlie Chopra and in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta reveals small town people still know her for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, not Badhaai Ho