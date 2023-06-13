Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband Madhu Mantena on his wedding to Ira Trivedi

Producer Madhu Mantena recently tied the knot with Ira Trivedi. His ex-wife Masaba Gupta’s mother Neena Gupta was among those who congratulated him.

Written by Lubna Khan   |  Published on Jun 13, 2023   |  12:39 PM IST  |  328
Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband Madhu Mantena on his wedding to Ira Trivedi
Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband Madhu Mantena on his wedding to Ira Trivedi

Key Highlight

Producer Madhu Mantena recently tied the knot with Ira Trivedi, and their wedding reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Genelia D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff and many others in attendance. While the reception was a grand affair, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot in an intimate wedding with just their close friends and family members present. Madhu Mantena has shared a lovely picture from their wedding ceremony, and his ex-wife Masaba Gupta’s mother Neena Gupta has congratulated him.

Neena Gupta congratulates Madhu Mantena on his wedding to Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena shared a lovely picture from his wedding ceremony with Ira, and in his caption, he wrote that he is ‘complete’ now, and that he has never felt so happy and peaceful in his entire life. He wrote that he was ‘punching above’ his weight when he asked Ira to marry him, and that he finally got to marry her.

“In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to god and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives…” wrote Madhu Mantena. Neena Gupta commented on the post and wrote, “Congratulations.” Check out the post below.

For the unversed, Madhu Mantena was previously married to Masaba Gupta, and the two got divorced in 2019. While Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Ira Trivedi, Masaba married actor Satyadeep Mishra in January this year.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad look radiant; Kartik Aaryan is suited up at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi’s reception

About The Author
Lubna Khan
Lubna Khan
Writer

Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 4 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architectur... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Madhu Mantena Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!