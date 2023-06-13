Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband Madhu Mantena on his wedding to Ira Trivedi

Producer Madhu Mantena recently tied the knot with Ira Trivedi, and their wedding reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Genelia D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff and many others in attendance. While the reception was a grand affair, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot in an intimate wedding with just their close friends and family members present. Madhu Mantena has shared a lovely picture from their wedding ceremony, and his ex-wife Masaba Gupta’s mother Neena Gupta has congratulated him.

Neena Gupta congratulates Madhu Mantena on his wedding to Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena shared a lovely picture from his wedding ceremony with Ira, and in his caption, he wrote that he is ‘complete’ now, and that he has never felt so happy and peaceful in his entire life. He wrote that he was ‘punching above’ his weight when he asked Ira to marry him, and that he finally got to marry her.

“In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to god and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives…” wrote Madhu Mantena. Neena Gupta commented on the post and wrote, “Congratulations.” Check out the post below.

For the unversed, Madhu Mantena was previously married to Masaba Gupta, and the two got divorced in 2019. While Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Ira Trivedi, Masaba married actor Satyadeep Mishra in January this year.

