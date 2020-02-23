Neena Gupta's 25 year old picture makes her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co star Gajraj Rao go 'Ufff"

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo.

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo. The actress has been applauded a lot for her stunning performance in the film. Besides her acting chops, Neena Gupta makes her fans go gaga over her never-aging looks. The actress has been on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram for long. Being an avid social media user, Neena Gupta never fails to impress her fans with stunning photos of her.

Recently, Neena Gupta stunned the internet by posting a 25-year-old picture of her on her Instagram account. In the picture, we can see the actress is wearing a black dress and looking stunning in a short curly hair. Sharing the pic, the Badhaai Ho actress wrote, "25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi." As soon as Neena Gupta posted the picture, fans started going crazy over her amazing beauty. Not only fans but her Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Gajraj Rao also commented, "Uffff" on her post. Even Maanvi commented, "Omg! You look the SAME." We totally agree with you Maanvi. Don't you guys?

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on February 21, 2020. Bhumi Pednekar made a guest appearance in the film. Ayushmann for the first time is seen playing the role of a homosexual character in the film and fans are just going crazy over his acting skills.

