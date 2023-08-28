Neeraj Chopra wins gold at World Athletics Championships; Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor and others congratulate

Neeraj Chopra created history by securing India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. Competing against athletes from around the globe in the men's javelin throw final in Budapest, Hungary, he achieved a winning throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt. The extraordinary accomplishment came in the early hours of August 28, and has since garnered widespread acclaim and praise across the nation. Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anushka Sharma, among others have also extended their congratulations to Neeraj for his exceptional feat.

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor congratulate Neeraj Chopra

On the morning of August 28, several celebrities from the film industry shared their congratulations on Instagram, expressing their joy and pride for athlete Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victory.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of Neeraj from the tournament on her Instagram stories and wrote, “So proud of you @neeraj_chopra (gold medal and Indian flag emoji) #WorldChampion.” Have a look:

Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of the athlete holding the gold medal and said, "CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WORLD CHAMPION @neeraj_chopra #Proud."

Director Farhan Akhar also shared a similar picture and wrote, "Congratulations (clap emojis) Onwards and upwards @neeraj_chopra (gold medal emoji) @worldathletics #javelin."

Abhishek Bachchan expressed, "Once again, @neeraj_chopra fills us with pride as he secures gold in the men's javelin throw competition at the #World Athletics Championships."

Anushka Sharma shared the achievement on her stories and wished, "Congratulations @neeraj_chopra! This is remarkable. Such a proud moment for India." Malaika Arora wrote, "Another proud win for India. Congratulations @neeraj_chopra." More celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and others also congratulated Neeraj Chopra.

