Neeraj Ghaywan opens up on Yashica Dutt's claims over Made In Heaven 2 episode; says, 'Would you tell... '

Made In Heaven Season 2 has been in the headlines ever since its release. Sometimes it was in the headlines for addressing same-sex relationships and on other occasions, made news for lauding the decision of casting Dr Trinetra Haldar for the role Meher Chaudhary. Moreover, one of the episodes from the series that gathered a lot of attention was Episode 5 - The Heart Skipped a Beat. This episode was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and featured Radhika Apte playing the role of Pallavi Menke, a Dalit author. Finally, Ghaywan has opened up about the episode and has also responded to the claims made by author Yashica Dutt.

Neeraj Ghaywan opens about Episode 5 and claims made by Yashica Dutt

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan opened up about his most talked episode in the Made In Heaven 2 series. When asked about the claims that author and Columbia University alum Yashica Dutt made, Neeraj said, “Art is subjective. Art is reflecting reality, and if it won’t, it will be hollow. Would you tell Truffaut, that all the influences you have shown, all the postmodern kitsch that you’ve shown, why haven’t you attributed them? Because a lot of things come from reality. You have to see things from that lens of art.”

At the same time, the Masaan director revealed that the character of Pallavi Menke is based on him. “Yes it’s me. I was worried that if my family gets affected, will my nieces unfollow me on Instagram. But seeing this love you feel your demons have vanquished. That’s why it is a bit overwhelming,” Neeraj shared as he got emotional.

Advertisement

Moreover, Ghaywan said that he “poured a lot” of himself in Pllavi Menke’s character and mentioned he was also very “scared”. The filmmaker said that he was very scared to “put out something” that he has been hiding away from the world.

The director of a short film Geeli Pucchi from the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans also revealed that the writers of the web-series, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Alankrita Srivastava had an idea about an accomplished person from the marginalised Dalit community, who has received love, adulation, and fame internationally but is “still not insulated from the clutches of caste.”

Here, Neeraj Ghaywan gave the example of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. During the interview he said, “Which hearkens back to BR Ambedkar. This man was the most well-read in our country and when he was coming back to India, after his education abroad, he was expecting garlands to welcome him. But he was thrown out of the lodge he was staying in. That’s when it hit him that no matter what you do, the intergenerational trauma is not going to leave you.”

Neeraj Ghaywan talks about the surname Kumar

During the conversation, Neeraj cited an example from the episode. He said that when Pallavi Menke talks about using a caste-neutral last name Kumar, it was a reference from his own life. The director said that he was using Kumar as a surname for a long time because as soon as someone tells their full name, there is a certain significance given to the last name of the person. This is because the other person wants to know your gotra, caste, etc. But now Neeraj has reclaimed his surname Ghaywan and it has been five years.

Talking about Made In Heaven Season 2, the web series was released on August 9, a day prior to its official release date. The web series starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur reprising in their roles from the previous season. Along with them, the web-series also featured Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Mona Singh, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Trinetra Haldar, among others.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven 2: Author Yashica Dutt slams makers for not giving her credit for Radhika Apte's episode