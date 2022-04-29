Neerja to Airlift: As Runway 34 releases, here are 5 films revolving around aviation incidents

Runway 34, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, is among the most-anticipated films of 2022 and people can't wait anymore. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and it will mark her second collaboration with Ajay after the 2019 film De De Pyar De. The movie is all set to release today, 29 April. Inspired by true events, Runway 34 is a story based on a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. Apart from Ajay and Rakul, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant. The film also features Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles.

Time and again, movies give a taste of history and the incidents of past. Indians and in fact people around the world have witnessed some drastic aviation-related incidents that will forever remain etched in our history. Here are some of the movies that told the story of such groundbreaking incidents.

Neerja

Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor, portrayed the story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who risked her life to save 359 passengers who were on board the hijacked PanAm flight on a fateful September day in 1986. Ostensibly, the Ram Madhvani-directorial is about a terror attack, and how one seemingly ordinary woman’s courage and presence of mind averted the worst.

Airlift

Airlift was one movie that evoked deep patriotic emotions in us. Airlift starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur was released on 22nd January 2016. The movie was directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The movie directed by Raja Krishna Menon, follows Ranjit Katyal (Akshay Kumar), a Kuwait-based businessman, as he carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

Bell Bottom

Starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The movie takes us back in 1980s when the Indian Airlines flight ICC 691 from Delhi was hijacked and overtaken by four terrorists.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The movie is an ode to Gunjan Saxena’s journey that earned her the name: The Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. The movie takes us inside the Indian Air Force and how warplanes play a role in a war.

Flight

The thriller drama Flight starring Mohit Chaddha is a story of a multi-millionaire Ranveer Singh (played by Mohit Chadda) who is the owner of an aviation company that is dealing with an image crisis after one of its flights crashed due to cheap, low-quality aviation parts. Later, Ranveer is trapped in a on-stop locomotive speeding flight by some of the stakeholders. The movie follows through the journey of Ranveer’s survival.