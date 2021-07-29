Neerja to Golmaal Again; 5 films that were turned down by Alia Bhatt

Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame made her debut in the acting world with ’s Student of The Year alongside and . Ever since then, Alia has impressed audiences with her keen acting prowess in many projects including Raazi, Udta Punjab among others. In her decade-long career, the diva has successfully carved a niche for herself in the showbiz world. However, not many know that Alia has a keen taste when it comes to choosing scripts. On her road to reach the stardom she is enjoying today, Alia also refused to be a part of many projects. Here, we have curated a list of five movies that were turned down by her.

Raabta

Based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers, Dinesh Vijan directed Raabta features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. However, it is speculated that before approaching Kriti, the makers wanted Alia to headline the female lead in the film. Reportedly, Alia’s busy schedule did not allow her to accommodate dates for this romantic action thriller flick.

Neerja

starrer biographical thriller, Neerja traced the heinous real-life hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. Sonam essays the role of the brave flight attendant, Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life saving fellow passengers on board. Several media portal claims that Alia was also in talks for the film, however, the makers were not convinced with Alia Bhatt’s height and the role ended up with Sonam Kapoor.

Thugs of Hindostan

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the action-adventure film Thugs of Hindostan features an ensemble cast including , Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Rumour mills had it that Alia rejected the project claiming that the female lead doesn’t add up importance to the plot of the film. Later, Fatima Sana Shaikh was roped in for the role.

Saaho

Sujeeth directed Saaho stars Prabhas and in the lead role. Media reports suggest that when Alia was approached for the film, she turned down the offer saying that the female lead’s character only supports the male lead.

Golmaal Again

Director Rohit Shetty reportedly wished Alia Bhatt to play the role of in this comedy-horror film. However, it is speculated that Alia couldn't say yes to the film as she had already given her dates to fulfill other professional commitments.

